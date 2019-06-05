A Metro Transit police officer suffered noncritical injuries in a small explosion Wednesday afternoon during a canine training exercise at a Metro Transit facility in St. Paul.

The blast, which authorities termed accidental occurred at Metro Transit's overhaul base at 515 N. Cleveland Avenue about 3:30 p.m., during a training canine exercise. The building itself did not burn.

According to Metro Transit spokesman Howie Padilla, the blast injured a seven-year veteran of the force, who was taken to a St. Paul hospital with noncritical injuries. The canine was not hurt.

"Unfortunately, accidents happen sometimes during training," Padilla said, adding that nothing similar has happened in recent memory.

According to its website, the building is where major bus maintenance and repairs occur. Metro Transit's equipment maintenance and purchasing departments are also housed there.

The St. Paul Fire Department's bomb squad was called in to deal with material at the scene that may have posed a further fire threat.