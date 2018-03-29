Police officers and firefighters from two departments were on the scene of an explosion Thursday afternoon in Columbia Heights, a dispatcher with the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Crews from Columbia Heights and St. Anthony were called to Invest Cast, Inc. on the 700 block of 39th Avenue NE. near Huset Park, about 12:23 p.m., the dispatcher said.

There was no word on what caused the blast at the firm, which specializes in production of metal investment casting. Chemicals were involved, but no other information was immediately available.

It was not clear from authorities if anybody was injured, but employees of two neighboring businesses said they believed everybody got out safely.

Rich Gilgenbach, who works next door at St. Paul Corrugating Company, said he learned of the explosion when the fire department came to the door and told employees to evacuate. After about 30 minutes, he and other employees were allowed back in their building.

He said he saw smoke rising from the roof of the building where the explosion occurred, but he did not see flames or any other damage.

Authorities blocked off 39th Avenue NE. as they remained on the scene as of early afternoon.

