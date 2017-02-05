A commission made up of Minnesotans outside the Legislature is meeting to consider giving lawmakers a raise. For nearly two decades they’ve earned an annual salary of $31,140.

Some lawmakers add substantially to that sum with per diems and allowed expenses.

Last year, Minnesota lawmakers claimed an average of nearly $14,000 each in allowed expenses and per diems related to doing their jobs at the Capitol.

This added up to $1.6 million in the House and $1.2 million in the Senate. The range is significant, however. At the low end, Rep. Peter Fischer, DFL-Maplewood, claimed $2,225 in per diem and expenses last year. Senate Minority Leader Tom Bakk, DFL-Cook, claimed $50,724.

During the legislative session, which is about five months in odd years and three months in even years, senators can collect $86 per diem, while House members can claim $66 per day, seven days per week, to cover the extra costs of serving.

They are also reimbursed for expenses that include mileage and a year-round apartment if they live more than 50 miles away from St. Paul.

Use the interactive maps below to explore the per diems and expenses reimbursed to House and Senate lawmakers in 2016. Click on any district in the maps to see a breakdown of the expenses. If you don't know what district you live in, click on the link "Who represents me?" first.