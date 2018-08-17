Minnesota's primary on August 14 left some big takeaways. But precinct-level data reveals even more detail of how Minnesotans voted on primary day.
These interactive maps allow for clicking and zooming on various precincts to explore the results of the state's biggest primary contests. Colors show which candidate lead the vote for a particular precinct. Precincts without votes or those that had actual or statistical ties aren't colored. Rolling over the precincts reveals a tooltip with vote percentages for each candidate.
The Star Tribune's Github repo for this project contains more resources, including source data from the Minnesota Secretary of State.
