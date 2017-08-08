Motorists dealing with two years of construction on County Road 101 in the west metro may be happy to know the project is about to come to an end. But before it does, drivers can expect major delays this week.

On Wednesday, crews will begin paving the segment between Townine Road (County Road 62) and Hutchins Drive through Minnetonka and Eden Prairie. The road will remain open during paving, but traffic may be stopped for short periods of time while the work is done, the Hennepin County Department of Transportation said.

Flagger and police wil be in site to direct traffic starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday through Friday.

"Please allow extra time when traveling in the area," the department said in a statement. "Please obey all posted speed limits for your safety and the safety of construction crews,"

To avoid delays, drivers should use the recommended detour via County Road 62, Eden Prairie Road and Excelsior Boulevard.

The segment has been fully rebuilt during the 2016 to 2017 construction seasons with new gutters, drainage, utilities and a new sidewalk on the west side of the road. Additional turn lanes, a center median and crossings for bicyclists and pedestrians also were added.

Pavement markings will be put down after the new pavement has cured, which takes about 10 days, the county said.