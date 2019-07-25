Cy DeCosse

Ever seen that mouthwatering juicy hunk of red meat on the cover of Magic Chef's "The Magic of the Microwave Cookbook," circa 1976? If so, you're already familiar with the work of prolific Minnesotan Cyrille "Cy" DeCosse, whose advertising, photography and painting career continues to unfold. This generous retrospective at his alma mater, the Minneapolis College of Art and Design, highlights his signature advertising designs of Mr. Bubble and Malt-O-Meal commercials, his intricate photogravure prints of flowers, fruit and vegetables, and his latest exploration into egg tempera paintings. DeCosse returned to his fine-art roots after selling his successful agency in 1994 so he could make a fresh creative start. (Reception 6-9 p.m. Fri. Open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon.-Fri.; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.; noon-5 p.m. Sun. Ends Sept. 22. MCAD Gallery, 2501 Stevens Av. S., Mpls. Free. 612-874-3700 or mcad.edu)

alicia eler