Plenty of you are probably less-than-thrilled about all the upsets that happened in the first four days of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, many of which turned brackets into shambles by the end of Sunday. (I have Michigan State winning it all, which is … yeah … not good since they lost in the second round).

But what’s bad for bracket-pickers is good for viewers. Aside from the historic No. 16 over No. 1 upset engineered by the VERY GOOD DOGS of the University of Maryland Baltimore County Retrievers over Virginia, plenty of other surprises left favorites ousted early.

Among the most stunning wins: No. 7 seeded Nevada erased a 22-point deficit with seven minutes remaining to defeat Cincinnati 75-73 on Sunday, reaching the Sweet 16 in the process.

Nevada’s head coach is none other than Eric Musselman, the son of former Gophers and Timberwolves coach Bill Musselman. Eric was a very young assistant on Musselman’s Wolves staff in the early 1990s before launching a long career at multiple levels. He was even the head coach of the NBA’s Warriors for two seasons in the early 2000s and the NBA’s Kings for a year in the mid-2000s.

It’s doubtful he’s had a win as memorable as the one Nevada pulled off Sunday, and Musselman reacted appropriately — which is to say he lost his mind. After a very enthusiastic postgame interview, Musselman ripped off his shirt as he entered the winning locker room.

I can’t say I blame him, even if he helped trash my bracket. Let’s take a look:

Safe to say Eric Musselman was HYPED after that win#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/rfkpm32cQD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 19, 2018

Nevada will face Loyola-Chicago in the next round, with the winner advancing to the Elite 8. If you had that matchup in your bracket, you deserve to rip off your shirt as well.