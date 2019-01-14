– Wild coach Bruce Boudreau wasn’t sure if he was going to get to see his former boss, Chuck Fletcher, before Monday’s game against the Flyers.

“I don’t know where he’s going to be,” Boudreau said. “I’d love to say hi to him.”

Fletcher is now the general manager of the Flyers after Wild owner Craig Leipold fired him following nine years with the team and hired Paul Fenton.

Fletcher declined interview requests before the game, wanting to maintain a low profile as he faced his former team for the first time.

Boudreau was expecting the Flyers to play hard for their new boss, and not just because they’re trying to impress him.

“I know one thing for sure is their team will be motivated to play,” Boudreau said. “When you’re playing for a new boss and that boss is coming from a team that just fired him, you know they’re going to be playing hard.”

Roster move coming?

The Wild are currently carrying only six defensemen on the roster, with the game against the Flyers representing the first of a back-to-back set of games.

Boudreau wasn’t sure if there would be a roster move ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Kings.

“Every day I wake up you never know what’s going to happen,” Boudreau said. “There might be a call up for [Tuesday’s] game. Maybe not. A lot depends on the outcome and how we do [Monday]. But eventually I’m sure a seventh ‘D’ will be brought up here. I just don’t know when that time frame is.”

Since there are only six defensemen available, that has meant veteran Nate Prosser has been playing every night after not playing much when Matt Dumba was still healthy.

“You’re never wishing an injury on anybody,” Prosser said. “It just kind of happened that an injury happened and now it’s my time to get in the lineup and play and play well and play my mistake-free game.”

Prosser, who has appeared in 12 games, said even though he’s a veteran now, it doesn’t get any easier sitting out when you’re healthy enough to play.

“Just do what’s in my control,” Prosser said. “You know who’s good at telling me that? My wife. She always tells me to stay patient and do what’s in my control. And that’s the name of my game. When my number is called I’ve got to be ready to go.”

Boudreau has been satisfied with what he’s seen from Prosser.

“Nate Prosser is not our problem,” Boudreau said. “The one thing I can tell you right now is any time he goes out there, he’s giving it everything he’s got and he’s competing every shift. That’s all coaches can ask for.”

Confidence growing?

If there was a silver lining out of the Wild’s miserable 5-2 loss to Detroit on Saturday, perhaps it will be that Luke Kunin scored his first goal of the season. Boudreau was hoping that Kunin seeing a puck go in might boost his confidence.

“For any individual when they score a goal, when they’ve been in, whether it’s a prolonged slump or just having had the first goal of the year yet, it usually eases a little bit off their mind and they play a little better,” Boudreau said. “So hopefully that’ll continue with him.”