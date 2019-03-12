The Vikings have now seen the two most drastic departures on defense since Mike Zimmer took the controls.

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson is expected to sign a three-year deal with the Cleveland Browns when free agency officially opens Wednesday at 3 p.m., ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday morning. Richardson is expected to earn $21.5 million guaranteed on a three-year deal worth up to $39 million.

This comes a day after linebacker Anthony Barr agreed to a deal to join the New York Jets.

Vikings general manager Rick Spielman appeared to see Richardson’s exit coming. The Vikings agreed tore-sign defensive tackle Shamar Stephen to a three-year deal on Monday.

Richardson, 28, had signed a one-year, prove-it contract in Minnesota and parlayed that into a disruptive season and another payday. He had 4.5 sacks, but finished 14th in total pressures (47) among all defensive tackles, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Vikings have another starting job to fill. Stephen joins a defensive tackle room with Linval Joseph, Jaleel Johnson and Jalyn Holmes.

Defensive tackle Tom Johnson is also a free agent.