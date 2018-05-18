It didn’t take long for Ron Gardenhire to resume his old tricks when he took over the Detroit Tigers. He was ejected on Opening Day.

Gardenhire has continued to find ways to argue with umpires. He’s praised his players for aggressive mistakes and has criticized them for lack of hustle. Tigers players, fans and media have had to learn the Gardenhire lexicon. That means, yes, he has used the phrase. “battled their tails off.”

It’s been full Gardy in Detroit. As the Tigers enter a rebuilding phase (they were 64-98 last season), Gardenhire has pushed his team to play hard but, simultaneously, have fun while doing so. We heard that many times during Gardenhire’s 13 years running the Twins, and now the Motor City is getting a taste of it.

Twins fans will see for themselves this week when the 20-23 Tigers arrive for a three-game series beginning Monday.

He’s been a gold mine for quotes, like his response last week when asked if he’s considered talking to his players about playing video games excessively, in the wake of Boston’s David Price coming down with carpal tunnel syndrome after playing too much “Fortnite.”

“To not play a video game?” Gardenhire answered. “That’s probably out of my jurisdiction. I’d probably tell them not to go swordfighting or something like that. Video games? No. It’s their choices. This is the United States. They have their choices.”

And it’s not just Gardenhire in Detroit. Rick Anderson, his longtime pitching coach, is the Tigers’ bullpen coach. Steve Liddle (bench coach) and Joe Vavra (quality control coach) filled various roles on Gardenhire’s staffs.

And he’s retraced some of the steps he took with the Twins. Remember when he announced that Jacque Jones would be his leadoff hitter in 2002? He made Leonys Martin, also not known as a table setter, his leadoff hitter this year. Martin entered the weekend batting .294 with a .355 on base percentage.

After a 6-0 loss to Baltimore on April 27, Gardenhire addressed the team, at the end telling them, “All right, turn some music on, get a cold beer, we’ll get them tomorrow,” according to some players. And the Tigers won the next day.

That’s one of Gardenhire’s strengths, being able to take the stress out of stressful situations while getting players to believe they can make a difference. Meanwhile, players have raised eyebrows as Gardenhire and Liddle banter during games keeping the dugout loose.

And the players have followed suit. When Gardenhire decided to give Martin a day off recently, Martin vowed to spend the game standing behind Gardenhire and yelling. And he did just that.

How much it will work this season as the Tigers transition to a new wave of players remains to be seen, but the Gardenhire experience, so far, has drawn favorable reviews.

“He reminds me a lot of manager Jim Leyland,” Tigers star Miguel Cabrera said earlier this month. “He gives you a lot of confidence to go out there and play. When you are feeling good, when you are feeling like he trusts you, you can do a lot of good things on the field.”

Central Intelligence

INDIANS: The fans are wondering how the departure of coach Mickey Callaway is affecting the pitching staff. The departures they should worry about are relievers Bryan Shaw and Joe Smith to free agency because the bullpen is not what it has been. Even lefthander Andrew Miller has struggled, giving up four earned runs over his past three innings.

ROYALS: Kansas City lost on Wednesday to fall to 13-30. The Royals starting rotation is among the worst in baseball. It’s hard to maintain a positive attitude. “It’s something you’ve got to work at; it doesn’t come natural,” manager Ned Yost said. “You’ve got to sit yourself down, and I’ve had to do it in the middle of a game: Sit myself down and tell me to shut the hell up.”

TIGERS: Outfielder JaCoby Jones is day to day because of a hip contusion suffered while running the bases on Wednesday. It’s minor issue for Jones, but the Tigers could use him in the lineup. After batting .170 last season, Jones is focusing on swinging at more strikes and entered Thursday batting .252. His three home runs already match last year’s total.

WHITE SOX: First base coach Daryl Boston has never learned to whistle. So he blows into a whistle to get the attention of his outfielders to position them. But the league has told Boston that he no longer can blow a whistle in the dugout. Hey Daryl, try giving your outfielders cards to keep in their pockets.

The 3-2 pitch

Here are three observations ...

Robinson Cano’s Hall of Fame candidacy took a big blow last week when it was learned he tested positive for a diuretic that’s used as a PED masking agent. Voters have come down hard on players who have failed drug tests since the policy was strengthened in 2006.

Manager Dave Roberts is not the problem with the Dodgers. The Dodgers have not done an adequate job of building a deeper roster so they have been unable to recover from injuries.

I’m not sold on the Angels as a contender. The bullpen needs upgrades. The need production at the top of the batting order … and maybe one more thumper in the middle of the order.

... and two predictions.

The Cardinals will finish in fourth place in a stacked NL Central.

The Twins will not trade for a starting catcher. They might look to stash someone at Class AAA Rochester as insurance against another injury.