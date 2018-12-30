A former central Minnesota school superintendent has struck a plea deal involving a slew of allegations that he exposed himself in numerous stores.

Scott Staska, 57, who led the Rocori School District until being put on paid administrative leave and then resigning after his arrest, admitted Friday in Stearns County District Court to four counts of indecent exposure. Since April, he’s been charged with 19 counts in connection with incidents at stores in St. Cloud and Waite Park.

The plea deal calls for him to do community service and submit to a psychosexual evaluation, and the remaining counts will be dismissed at sentencing on Jan. 31, according to the St. Cloud Times.

Staska, of Cold Spring, was arrested in March and accused of exposing himself in two Kwik Trip stores.

Police met with Staska on March 21 to show him surveillance videos of one of the incidents, and Staska admitted that it was him, according to a criminal complaint.

Police in Waite Park say Staska exposed himself four times at the Kwik Trip on Great Oaks Drive, three times at the SuperAmerica on 3rd Street N. and twice at the Kwik Trip on 10th Avenue S.

St. Cloud police allege he exposed himself four times at the Kwik Trip on County 120, once each at the Kwik Trip on 44th Avenue, and at the Rue 21 and Lids stores in Crossroads Mall.

A family member told the Star Tribune at the time that Staska “has a lot of medical issues” but didn’t elaborate.

Staska, who withdrew from consideration of being the next superintendent of the Moorhead school district, had no similar accusations against him involving students or staff in the district, officials said.

Staska became Rocori’s superintendent in 2002 and earned praise for his handling of a 2003 shooting that killed two students.

He came to Rocori from the Yellow Medicine East School District in Granite Falls, Minn. He also was a high school principal in Barnesville, Minn.

In 2010, Staska was named the state’s top superintendent by the Minnesota Association of School Administrators.