Troy Carter, Lady Gaga’s manager in her heyday and a current executive at Spotify, has been named entertainment adviser to Prince’s estate.

Carter confirmed in a statement to both Billboard and Variety that he has signed to work with the Minnesota icon’s estate. The role was previously held by New York entertainment lawyer L. Londell McMillan and ex-music biz executive Charles Koppelman, whose terms expired in November, but they were allowed to finish negotiating deals they had begun.

McMillan and Koppelman were appointed when Bremer Trust served as special administrator for Prince’s estate. Comerica Bank took over in January after Bremer stepped down.

“Comerica has the license and latitude to choose an adviser” without consulting with the six likely heirs, said Los Angeles lawyer Frank Wheaton, who represented likely heir Alfred Jackson Jr. until last month.

Comerica confirmed Carter’s appointment in a statement to the two entertainment trade publications.

Carter, 44, got his start as a rapper in Philadelphia. While promoting concerts there, he met and interned with Puff Daddy. Carter eventually became a talent manager, working with Eve and, most significantly, Lady Gaga, from 2007 to 2013. He also managed John Legend, Lindsey Stirling and Meghan Trainor. In June, Carter became Spotify’s global head of creative services; he will continue in that job, as well.

In their role as advisers to Prince’s estate, Koppelman and McMillan arranged several multimillion-dollar deals for Prince’s recordings (including unreleased ones), publishing, performing rights and merchandising.

In an interview with Billboard earlier this year, Koppelman mentioned Broadway shows, Cirque de Soleil and movies as potential revenue opportunities.

Prince died April 21, 2016 at age 57, and no will has been found. His estate has been tied up in Carver County court ever since.