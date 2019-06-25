A onetime Columbia Heights middle school teacher and football coach received a year in the workhouse for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old former student and recording the acts on cellphone video.

Daniel R. Laskowski, 32, of Maple Grove, was sentenced in Hennepin County District Court last week after pleading guilty in connection with assaulting the boy, who had Laskowski as a sixth-grade teacher at Columbia Academy and was coached by him in seventh and eighth grades.

Laskowski received credit for roughly five months in jail since his arrest and has about seven months left to serve in the workhouse.

His sentence also calls for him to register with authorities as a predatory offender, and during his seven years of supervised probation refrain from using alcohol or illicit drugs. A sentence of 4⅓ years in prison followed by supervised release was stayed for seven years.

Laskowski resigned in November 2017 under fire from the School District, where he taught social studies.

The findings of a state licensing board investigation, which led to his license being revoked, cited a district inquiry into Laskowski’s questionable text messaging with a former student and having the student at his home for a full day.