Eden Prairie cable shopping channel Evine Live said Wednesday it is exploring strategic alternatives that could include a sale or strategic partnership to help propel it to long-term profitability.

The company made the announcement as it released its fiscal fourth quarter results, which showed a net loss of $10 million and an 18 percent decline in sales to $157.6 million for the period ending Feb. 2. The company earned $6.4 million in the comparable period a year earlier.

Shares rose 2 percent in early trading.

“Due to increased interest in our direct to consumer platform, as well as inquiries regarding our expertise in video commerce, product development and third-party logistics, we saw an opportunity to explore strategic options,” Evine CEO Bob Rosenblatt said in a conference call with investors.

Evine has been rumored in the past to be in discussions with Amazon, after a report in TechCrunch. In 2017 it rebuffed acquisition attempts by outside investors, including a former Evine executive,

Evine Live is a distant third-place player to QVC and HSN in cable TV-based home shopping. It has felt the squeeze in recent years as younger consumers have cut the cord from cable and online retailers such as Amazon have risen in prominence.

Activist shareholders took control of its board in 2014 and put in new management. In 2016, Bob Rosenblatt, then the board chairman, retook the helm after a CEO departed.

The company has retained Guggenheim Securities as its financial adviser.

During the quarter it launched Serious Skincare, co-founded and pitched by Jennifer Flavin-Stallone, which company executives said was off to a strong start. It also announced a collaboration with Jane Fonda, who is developing an exclusive brand with Evine.

With a potential sale afoot, Evine provided guidance for only the first quarter. It forecasts sales to drop 12 to 14 percent to $134.5 million to $137 million. Its adjusted profit before interest, taxes and other expenses is expected to range from a loss of $5.5 million to a gain of $7 million.

For its full fiscal year, Evine reported a loss of $22 million on sales of $596.6 million, which were down 8 percent. Results were hurt by slow sales in the second half of the year, normally a retailer’s busiest season with back-to-school sales and holidays.