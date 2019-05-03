Cable shopping network Evine Live has received a $6 million infusion of cash in a stock deal driven by one of its longest and most profitable vendors, the Invicta Watch Group.

The company also named Tim Peterman, one of the stock investors and a former top executive, as its new chief.

Current Evine CEO, Bob Rosenblatt will remain on the board, according to a company statement.

Eden Prairie-based Evine announced in March it was reviewing strategic alternatives as it tries to regain profitability amid slumping sales.

The company announced the moves after the market close on Thursday and did not respond to requests for comment. Evine shares jumped 50% to 56 cents in early trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market Friday.

Invicta has been selling its line of watches through Evine for more than 20 years and is the largest driver of online sales, according to the Evine.

Invicta’s investment will result in significant influence over the company, which broadcasts to 88 million households.

Invicta CEO Eyal Lalo was named as an investor in the stock deal along with Peterman “among others,” according to the release, which did not disclose other parties or provide details on how much the men had invested.

Lalo will take a seat on the board as vice chairman. Another Invicta executive, Michael Friedman, will join the Evine board.

Peterman and Lalo purchased the stock at 75 cents, nearly double its recent trading price. They also have five-year warrants to purchase up to 3.5 million shares at $1.50.

Peterman previously was chief operating officer and chief financial officer of Amerimark Interactive, a Chicago-based e-commerce company with $750 million in sales. He was first hired by Evine in 2015 as its chief financial officer. He added the chief operating officer title in 2017, the year when Evine produced its first profit in a decade.

As part of the deal, Invictus said it would invest $25 million in product for Evine in the coming year, and agree to a five-year exclusive TV retail partnership.

Evine Live is a distant third-place player to QVC and HSN in cable TV-based home shopping.

The cable retailer has felt the squeeze in recent years as younger consumers have cut the cord from cable and online retailers such as Amazon have risen in prominence.

In January, Nasdaq warned the company that it was in danger of being delisted from the stock exchange because its stock was trading below $1 at the closing bell for 30 consecutive business days. It has until July 15 to come into compliance.

Peterman said in a statement that he expects a “collaborative transition.”

“As Bob knows, our vision for the company remains fundamentally unchanged,” he said. “I look forward to working with the team and the board on new growth strategies and expect to have further details on such strategies in the near term.”