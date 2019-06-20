Looking for a way to help children make an outdoors connection?

It’s established knowledge that adults who were given opportunities to do things in the outdoors as children are more likely to participate in outdoors activities as adults. A free event Friday in Maplewood will give people of all ages the freedom to try several activities — from fishing and canoeing to archery and bicycling. The St. Paul Parks and Recreation Department, with help from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Ramsey County Parks and others, will put on “Take Aim at Summer Fun” from 4-8 p.m. at Keller Regional Park.

All of the equipment for all of the activities is free to use. Learn more about the event online at bit.ly/eventOW.