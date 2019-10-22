Two Masters — The Men Behind the University of Minnesota’s Architecture

What: A symposium about two of Minnesota’s most celebrated architects — Cass Gilbert and Clarence H. Johnston — who shaped much of the University of Minnesota campus. The friends-turned-rivals developed an irreparable rift after Gilbert got the award for creating the campus’ master plan, but Johnston won the commission for the buildings themselves. With guest speakers Barbara S. Christen, author of “Cass Gilbert, Life and Work: Architect of the Public Domain,” and Paul Clifford Larson, author of “Minnesota Architect: The Life and Work of Clarence H. Johnson.”

When: Oct. 26, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (9:30 check-in and refreshments). Optional walking tours to follow.

Where: Ralph Rapson Hall, 89 SE. Church St., Mpls.

Tickets: $50; $10 for students with current ID; $25 for members of the Cass Gilbert Society or the Clarence H. Johnston Society; twomasters.brownpapertickets.com.

KIM PALMER