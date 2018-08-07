James Nunnally has agreed to a two-year contract with the Timberwolves.

The 6-7 guard has played the past two seasons for Fenerbahce (Turkey) in the EuroLeague. Fenerbahce won the Turkish League the past two seasons; his three-point field goal percentage last season was .554.

He fills a “3-and-D” role befitting a player who specializes in long-distance shooting and defense.

Nunnally, 28, played four games for Atlanta and nine for Philadelphia during the 2013-14 NBA season. He was undrafted in 2012 out of UC-Santa Barbara, and was an All-Star in 2014 in the NBA D League (now G League) when he played for Bakersfield and Texas.

Yahoo! Sports was first to report the agreement. In a July feature, Nunnally talked about EuroLeague players being eyed by NBA teams.

“I don’t think that some of the guys they’re sending over to watch are scouting hard enough for guys who are good enough,” Nunnally told Yahoo. “They’ll watch a couple EuroLeague games if they’re watching somebody they want, but I don’t think they’re really going in and taking a really good look, because there are a lot of guys in Europe who can play — who are very good, very talented. But also there are a lot of guys who are not in the right situation to get looked at by someone, so it’s all about timing and where you’re positioned. I don’t think there’s a bias at all. You just have to be in the right place at the right time, and that’s all it takes.”