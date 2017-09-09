Nearly every Minnesota United player took a crack at the equalizing goal, it seemed.
Kevin Molino had his pass intercepted. Sam Nicholson saw his blocked. Francisco Calvo, despite a sick spin move, forced a parry from Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake.
Ultimately, and rather fittingly, though, it was the Minnesotan who scored.
Duluth-born Ethan Finlay, making his home debut in his home state, gave United (7-14-5) a 1-1 draw with Philadelphia (8-12-8) on Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium in front of an announced 22,148, the second-consecutive lower-bowl sell-out crowd.
In just three games as a Loon, Finlay already has two goals and two assists. To put that in perspective, in the 19 matches he played with the Columbus Crew this season before his trade a month ago, the winger managed just one goal back in the March season opener and one assist from the end of April.
Philadelphia, though, struck early in the fifth minute, when midfielder Fabrice-Jean Picault slid the ball across the box to an unmarked C.J. Sapong for the easy tap-in goal.
The Loons had to weather a rather dramatic twist with about 20 minutes to play, as United appeared to earn a penalty kick and a man-advantage after Philadelphia defender Oguchi Onyewu committed a handball in the box off a corner kick while he was already on a yellow card from earlier in the match. But United endured its first Video Assistant Referee overturn, as after the replay, the officials determined United center-back Michael Boxall pushed Onyewu before the handball.
United yet again failed to notch back-to-back victories for the first time this season, and now embarks on a Canadian road trip, starting with the Vancouver Whitecaps at 9 p.m. Wednesday.
