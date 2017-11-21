Essentia Health has fired roughly 50 employees because they refused to get flu vaccinations, the Duluth-based health system said Tuesday morning.

Many workers ended up getting shots in recent days after receiving initial notices that they would otherwise lose their jobs due to the company’s new immunization requirement, said Dr. Rajesh Prabhu, an infectious disease specialist and Essentia’s chief patient safety officer. But others refused and did not meet Essentia’s criteria for exemptions based on medical or religious reasons.

Prabhu said the policy is based on research showing that severely ill patients in hospitals are at greater risk of complications and death if they catch the flu, so there is a greater need to vaccinate workers who interact with them.

“We are working in a different environment,” Prabhu said. “We’re taking care of patients. We have a different sort of ethical obligation.”

Two unions objected to Essentia’s new flu shot requirement, which was imposed to reduce the spread of influenza in the health system’s 15 hospitals and 75 clinics in northern Minnesota and three other states. The United Steelworkers unsuccessfully sought a federal court injunction to block the company from firing workers who refused vaccine.

The Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) and the American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees, Council 65, also lodged complaints about the practice with the National Labor Relations Board. The nursing union said in a news release Monday that it would file grievances on behalf of any nurse who lost a job over the flu shot policy.

“We tried to sit down with management, but Essentia executives told us they intend to follow through with terminations and mandatory flu shots regardless,” said Steve Strand, co-chair of the MNA’s bargaining unit in Duluth.

Essentia officials said they didn’t have a clear count yet of the types of workers who were fired. Doctors, nurses, and others had been among those who were warned in recent weeks that they needed to get a flu shot or file an exemption. Overall, Essentia employs about 15,000 people.

Prabhu said 99 percent of Essentia’s workers have received shots or have filed exemption requests with the company that are still pending.

Flu shot mandates aren’t as common in Minnesota as they are in other states, including Wisconsin, Maryland and Colorado. Sanford Health has required since 2013 that its workers receive vaccinations each year or file exemptions.

Prabhu said a requirement is an important step in broader efforts to reduce hospital-acquired infections. Minnesota only ranks 44th out of 50 states in the rate of health care personnel vaccinated against influenza, he added.

Jen Hutzell, a cleaner and care aide at Essentia’s Oak Crossing long-term care facility in Detroit Lakes, said she sought a formal exemption unsuccessfully. She argued she is a seasonal worker who travels to the south during the winter and doesn’t present a risk of infection to residents. Hutzell said she is being allowed to take a leave — although much earlier than planned — and to return to work in the spring.

Her objection is based on personal experience. Hutzell said the only year she suffered flu-like illnesses was 1995 — the one year she received a flu shot in order to be around her newborn son, who was born prematurely and needed intensive care.

“That was the sickest year of my life,” she said.

Prabhu said he has heard most of the concerns among workers and members of the public — some believe it causes the flu and others believe it only provides weak protection. However, he said multiple studies have proved that the vaccine reduces the threat of illness by 40 to 60 percent — and that it is particularly needed in hospitals.

“If you catch influenza while hospitalized for some other purpose,” he said, “you have a higher likelihood of a bad outcome, including death.”