A 15-year-old Esko High School football player died Friday after collapsing on the field during a game.
Jackson Pfister collapsed just after 9 p.m. during a varsity game at Veterans Field in Aitkin, Minn. He was taken by ambulance to Riverwood Healthcare Center with what police described as a serious medical condition. The boy, who would have turned 16 next week, died shortly afterward.
Jackson was the son of Brooke and Matthew Pfister of Esko. His mother’s Facebook page indicates that Jackson had a congenital heart defect and has undergone open heart surgery.
Aitkin police and the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Mankato man killed in wrong-way crash in Sibley County
A Mankato man died Friday night after a wrong-way crash on a rural stretch of Hwy. 169 in Sibley County. Howard Sweiger, 65, drove his…
Local
A year after abduction, Jayme's hometown again closes ranks to support her
Barron, Wis., looked for the teen after her abduction. Now they look out for her.
Duluth
Esko High School football player dies after collapsing during game
Police say the 15-year-old had a serious medical condition.
Local
Rape joke flyer on University of Minnesota Morris campus gets attention of President Gabel
Morris campus GOP head says his group had no part of poster bearing its name.
Local
New book traces slavery's reach into early Minnesota
A freshly minted Harvard degree in his pocket and a wealthy Maryland family behind him, Harwood Iglehart's promising life veered west in the early 1850s…