Gallery: Minnesota Twins first baseman Joe Mauer (7) connected with the ball for a base hit allowing Minnesota Twins designated hitter Robbie Grossman (36) to score in the first inning.

Gallery: Minnesota Twins designated hitter Robbie Grossman (36) beat the tag by Chicago White Sox second baseman Tyler Saladino (20) in the first inning.

Gallery: Minnesota Twins first baseman Joe Mauer (7) connected with the ball for a base hit allowing Minnesota Twins designated hitter Robbie Grossman (36) to score in the first inning.

Gallery: Minnesota Twins first baseman Joe Mauer (7) rounded third base on his way home to score off a hit by Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano (22) in the first inning.

Gallery: Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano (22) caught a pop fly hit by Chicago White Sox first baseman Cody Asche (25) in the fourth inning.

With one out in the third inning on Saturday, White Sox catcher Omar Narvaez hit a clean single to right field. Twins righthander Ervin Santana watched the ball land for a hit, and returned to work.

Who knew then what Santana had in store for Chicago?

Throwing nearly all his pitches with precision, Santana rolled to a one-hit shutout as the Twins socked it to the Sox 5-0. It is the 17th one-hitter thrown in Twins history and the earliest complete-game shutout thrown by a Twin since Kevin Tapani on April 21, 1991.

There was little doubt that Santana would get a chance to close this one out as he enjoyed five innings in which he threw 11 or fewer pitches. That included a seven-pitch eighth inning that brought him into the ninth with 96 pitches.

Santana struck out Jacob May and got Tim Anderson to pop out. Then, as fans stood and cheered, Santana’s 107th pitch of the afternoon got Avisail Garcia to ground out to second to complete the gem.

In nine innings, Santana held Chicago to one hit and one walk with eight strikeouts.

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Ervin Santana (54) delivered a pitch in the first inning.

The only time Santana labored some was the fourth, when he walked Avisail Garcia on five pitches then fell behind Jose Abreu 2-0. As catcher Chris Gimenez approached for a conference, Santana stalked around the mound, looking disgusted.

Just like that, Santana was back in the strike zone. Abreu flied out to center, Todd Frazier struck out on a slider and Cody Asche popped out on a 1-0 change up.

And Santana stayed locked in. After the walk, the Twins righthander retired the next 15 batters to take him into the ninth.

Everything worked for Santana on Saturday. He threw his fastball, slider and change ups for strikes, which made it hard for Chicago hitters to be choosy. The White Sox got one batter to second base all day.

Santana has started a season 3-0 for the first time in his career. And it is his best start since he began 5-0 in 2008 for the Angels. While he’s put himself among the top pitchers, he’ll also pique the interest of contenders looking for starters to help their playoff aspirations.

Then again, the Twins are 7-4 themselves, playing better than expected. But no one is sure what the good start is going to lead to.

The Twins made things easier for Santana by jumping on White Sox lefthander Jose Quintana for five runs on six hits and a walk in the first inning. The big blow was a two-run triple to right by Max Kepler. Quintana threw 39 pitches in the first inning, and Chicago never recovered.

Kepler was 2-for-4 with two RBI. Robbie Grossman was 2-for-3 with two walks.

Come back to startribune.com for more on this game later Saturday.