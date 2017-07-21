Gallery: Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Ervin Santana throws to the New York Yankees in the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 21, 2017, in Minneapolis.

The Twins’ good-Ervin-bad-Ervin problem just won’t go away.

An All-Star and a Cy Young contender when his stuff is on, Ervin Santana continues to bedevil the Twins with occasional outings when he appears to be pitching batting practice. Santana delivered another of the latter type Friday, recording a season-low 10 outs and surrendering five runs as Detroit took an early 5-0 lead. The Tigers won 6-3 in the first game of a weekend series.

It’s not just that Santana is better on some nights than others — that’s true of every pitcher in baseball. As Twins manager Paul Molitor gamely put it before Santana’s latest outing, “I don’t worry about Erv. He’s had a couple stretches where maybe his outings weren’t what we had seen early in the year. But it’s inevitable that you’re going to have a little bit of ebb and flow.”

The trouble is, Santana’s flow is spectacular, a righthanded Clayton Kershaw. But his ebb? It’s ebb-ysmal.

On Friday, Victor Martinez was the beneficiary of the latest appearance by Bad Ervin, smacking a pair of 400-foot home runs that made him one of the best power-hitting opponents in Target Field history. Martinez became the seventh opponent ever to reach 10 home runs in the ballpark’s history; his 11 homers are tied for fifth, just three behind leaders Salvador Perez and Jose Bautista.

The Tigers added a run in the third inning, too, on an RBI double by Justin Upton, and the fourth inning, Santana’s last, began: double by Nick Castellanos, Martinez home run, triple by Mikie Mahtook, groundout by ex-Twin Alex Presley, wild pitch to score Mahtook and a walk to Jose Iglesias that ended Santana’s night after 95 labored pitches.

All that offense amounted to the seventh game this season, of his 20 starts, in which Santana allowed five or more runs. His ERA in those seven forgettable outings: 9.84. But every one of the other 13 starts have been quality starts; in an amazing seven of them, he hasn’t allowed a single run. His ERA in those games? It’s 0.77. Someone call Cooperstown.

The worst part for the Twins, who entered the night just a half-game out of the AL Central lead, is that this was supposed to be the automatic win during the Tigers’ three-game stay in Minneapolis. Opposing the Twins’ ace was Anibal Sanchez, whose 6.08 ERA and demotion to Class AAA Toledo two months ago reflected the difficulty he’s had restoring his career.

But Sanchez looked like the Twin-killer of old — he has a 3.65 ERA in 20 career starts against Minnesota — on Friday, with only a one-inning exception. A leadoff single by Zack Granite and a walk to Joe Mauer got him in trouble in the fourth inning, and Miguel Sano cashed in with an RBI bullet to center. After walking the bases loaded, Sanchez then gave up a two-run single to Ehire Adrianza, giving the Twins a three-run inning and hope for a comeback.