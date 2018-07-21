Erik van Rooyen’s par train pulled into to the station Saturday afternoon at the British Open, and unfortunately for the former Gophers golfer a bogey binge followed.

Van Rooyen, playing in his first major championship, finished Round 3 at Carnoustie with an even-par 71. That put him at 4-under-par for the championship, He is one of seven players - joining Justin Rose, Austin Cook, Adam Scott, Charley Hoffman, Zander Lombard and Tony Finau - in a tie for 13th place, five shots out of the lead held by defending champion Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele and Kevin Kisner.

Van Rooyen made par on his final seven holes in Round 2 and continued that trend Saturday, with eight pars on the front nine. He birdied No. 10 to get to 6 under for the championship but then “Carnasty” bit back.

It was a day for making birdies, and van Rooyen carded four of them. But the South Africa native bogeyed Nos. 12-13, got a shot back with a birdie at the short par-5 14th then limped to the finish with bogeys on 16 and 17 before a bounce-back birdie at the last.

He will tee off in the final round at 7:15 a.m. (Twin Cities time) with Yusaku Miyazato.

The story of Saturday in Scotland was the early play of Tiger Woods. The 14-time major champion found some of his old form, turning in a 5-under 66 and briefly held the lead before the rest of the field caught up on a day many players found favorable for scoring.

Winds are forecast to be up on Sunday, as they were as the day went on Saturday, and with 19 players within five shots of the lead it’s setting up to be a rollicking finish.

The last two British Open winners have come back from at least six shots on Sunday to win.

