Eric Curry injured his right foot earlier this week and will not play again this season for the Gophers, the school announced Tuesday before the game vs. Purdue. The statement did not give details on how the injury occurred.

The redshirt sophomore center has dealt with a number of injuries while at Minnesota, most recently a calf injury that caused him to miss two games in February. He missed the team's first 12 games after preseason knee surgery, after missing all of last season with torn ligaments and meniscus in his left knee.

Curry, who was averaging 4.1 points and 3.1 rebounds in 18.7 minutes this season, had six points and four rebounds in 13 minutes off the bench in last Thursday's 62-50 win at Northwestern. The 6-foot-9 Memphis native had been showing progress since recovering from the calf injury.

With Curry's absence the Gophers will rely even more on freshman Daniel Oturu, who is averaging 11.3 points and 7.4 rebounds. After Tuesday's game vs. Purdue, the Gophers have one regular-season game remaining (Friday at Maryland), the Big Ten tournament and possibly a postseason tournament.