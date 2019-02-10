“Don’t tell anybody,” Eric Church told everybody at Target Center on Saturday. “You guys are better than last night.”

Truth be told, Church, the country superstar, was better Saturday than on Friday. More aggressive in the first set, more talkative all night, more consistently vibrant.

However, he didn’t exactly fulfill his promise to do largely different sets both nights, one of the tenets of his Double Down Tour, on which he plays two consecutive nights in each of 19 cities.

The sellout crowd of 15,000 on Saturday heard several tunes that Friday’s audience did. Of course, he’s going to repeat a few of his most popular hits. Once again, Church played for a generous three hours-plus, visiting selections from his six studio albums and some choice covers.

For those keeping score, here are the set lists from both Church sessions at Target Center.

Friday

Set 1: Drowning Man/ Country Music Jesus/ Hangin’ Around/ Smoke a Little Smoke/ Round Here Buzz/ Creepin’/ Hippie Radio/ Chattanooga Lucy/ Without You Here Lotta Boot Left to Fill/ Homeboy/ Drink in My Hand/ Mistress Name Music – Rich Girl/ We’ve Got Tonight/ Stuck in the Middle with You/ Will You Love Me Tomorrow/ Blowin’ in the Wind/ Great Day to Be Alive/ Kiss/ Hey Jude

Set 2: Solid/ Give Me Back My Hometown/ Record Year/ Desperate Man/ Kill a Word/ Pledge Allegiance to Hag/ Some of It/ Jack Daniels/ Over When It’s Over/ Jukebox and a Bar/ Proud Mary/ Travelin’ Man/ Two Pink Lines/ Higher Wire/ Like a Wrecking Ball/ Sinners Like Me/ These Boots/ Springsteen ENCORE Those I’ve Loved/ Like Jesus Does/ A Man Who Was Gonna Die Young

Saturday

Set 1: Knives of New Orleans/ Desperate Man/ How About You/ Mr. Misunderstood/ Cold One/ Over When It’s Over/ Creepin’/ Drink in My Hand/ Carolina/ Higher Wire/ Before She Does / Talladega/ Hangin’ Around/ Outsiders

Set 2: The Snake/ That’s Damn Rock ‘n’ Roll/ Record Year/ Monsters/ Pledge Allegiance to Hag/ Jack Daniels/ Longer Gone/ Mixed Drinks/ Get Back / While My Guitar Gently Weeps/ Smoke a Little Smoke/ Heart Like a Wheel/ Some of It/ Keep On/ Give Me Back My Hometown/ These Boots/ Springsteen ENCORE Sinners Like Me/ Holdin’ My Own/ Mistress Named Music / I Can See Clearly/ Ain’t No Sunshine/ Lean on Me/ Drivin’ My Life Away/ Walkin’ to Memphis/ Every Breath You Take/ Let It Be