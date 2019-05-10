England, the home of soccer, rules the soccer world yet again, at least the European part, which when it comes to club soccer, is kind of the same thing. Liverpool and Tottenham will contest the Champions League final. Arsenal and Chelsea will meet in the Europa League final. Surely this unprecedented sweep heralds a return to dominance for England, a place it hasn’t occupied on the European club scene for four decades — right?

The odd thing is just how un-English the whole thing is. The English top six are managed by two Spaniards, an Argentine, an Italian, a German and a Norwegian. The four clubs in the finals produced 16 goals between them in the semifinals. A lonely one was scored by an English player.

Amid occasional rumors of a European or even a Global Super League. But with the amount of money that flows into England, the Premier League is already practically a global super league. It’s already arguably the main destination for any coach or player seeking to earn top dollar, and this season has proved that there are multiple teams in England capable of dominating Europe. This trend shows no sign of abating, either, unless the TV money runs out or Brexit ruins things. But it can’t really be said to be “English” dominance.

Short takes

• We won’t see Norwegian standout Ada Hegerberg, one of the world’s best women’s soccer players, at this summer’s World Cup. Winner of the women’s Ballon d’Or award last year, the 23-year-old has not played for Norway since 2017 in protest over the lack of respect for women’s soccer in Norway. She wasn’t part of Norway’s announced squad for this summer. Hegerberg has 130 goals in 105 starts for Lyon, Europe’s dominant women’s club.

• The European soccer season isn’t quite over, but the transfer rumors are already heating up and it’s likely the biggest saga of the summer will involve Neymar. The Brazilian star, who joined Paris Saint-Germain two years ago for an eye-popping $263 million, seems frustrated by PSG’s inability to dominate Europe. His list of suitors is extremely short, with possibly only Real Madrid able to afford him. But would it dare, as it tries to rebuild after a disappointing season?

WATCH GUIDE

Premier League: TWolves at Liverpool and Manchester City at Brighton, both 9 a.m. Sunday, Ch. 11 and NBCSN. It’s the final day of the Premier League season, and the title hangs in the balance. Liverpool needs to win and Manchester City needs to drop points against relegated Brighton or the title is going back to Manchester City. It’s impossible to think Manchester City would screw this up. Then again, in 2012, City needed only to defeat 17th-placed QPR for the title, and it needed two miraculous stoppage-time goals to pull it off.

