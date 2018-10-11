One of the last bands to hit it big in the ‘90s alt-rock era is coming to St. Paul on tour with one of the bands that helped ignite that musical boom: Weezer and the Pixies will play Xcel Energy Center together on March 31 as part of a 21-city tour.

Tickets for the Saturday night show will range in price from $22-$150 and go on sale Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster and the arena box office. Pre-sale options begin Monday.

Weezer is enjoying a surprise commercial revival this year with its cover of “Africa,” somehow making the schmaltzy Toto hit one of the most overplayed songs for two generations. However, the “Buddy Holly” and “Hash Pipe” hitmakers still put on fun live sets, as evidenced by their headlining appearance at the Basilica Block Party in 2015. They have a new record due out early next year, “The Black Album,” featuring TV on the Radio’s Dave Sitek as producer. The first single from it, a poppy and bouncy track titled “Can’t Knock the Hustle,” was issued Wednesday with a video starring Fall Out Boy.

Black Francis (aka Frank Black) and the Pixies have been carrying on strong as a live band since 2014 when former A Perfect Circle bassist Paz Lenchantin permanently filled the role of Kim Deal, who now tours full-time with her own band, the Breeders. Last year’s pair of Pixies dates at the Palace Theatre were arguably their best since the Boston rockers played their first-ever reunion show together at the Fine Line in Minneapolis in 2004.