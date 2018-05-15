The state of Minnesota has repeatedly overvalued Enbridge Energy’s pipeline system in Minnesota, a state tax court judge ruled Tuesday, possibly leaving several counties on the hook to pay tens of millions of dollars in refunds.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue overvalued Enbridge’s pipeline system by $2.2 billion dollars in 2014 and by $880 million and $156 million respectively in 2013 and 2012, wrote Judge Joanne Turner of the Minnesota Tax Court.

Enbridge Energy has sued the Revenue Department over six years of property taxes, from 2012 through 2017. The ruling handed down Tuesday covers suits for the first three years.

Because of overvaluations, Enbridge has claimed it was overtaxed by $15 million to $20 million during 2012 through 2014. Cumulatively through the six years, that number would rise to up to $55 million.

Enbridge Energy is a subsidiary of Calgary-based Enbridge, the largest pipeline operator in North America. Enbridge has six pipelines crossing northern Minnesota that together transport about 2.5 million barrels per day of Canadian oil. The pipelines traverse 13 Minnesota counties and terminate at a big Enbridge terminal in Superior, Wis.

Some of those counties have small tax bases, and Enbridge is their largest taxpayer. At least two counties — Clearwater and Red Lake — could end up refunding more money than they raise annually from all of their taxpayers.

“Enbridge recognizes counties are caught in the middle of this state-initiated tax dispute,” Enbridge said in a statement. “We do not want to cause any hardship on them and are committed to work with each county if needed at the appropriate time.”

The company said it doesn’t plan to take any “immediate action” on the court’s ruling, as an appeal can made within 30 days to the Minnesota Supreme Court.

The Minnesota Revenue Department did not immediately respond for comment.

Pipelines, utilities and railroads in Minnesota are assessed by the revenue department, and tax collections are then distributed to counties hosting the properties. Counties have essentially no say in the assessment. Local governments and school districts would be hurt, too, by the tax court’s decision since they receive portions of tax collections from counties.

The state also directly receives a portion of property tax revenue collected from Enbridge.

Enbridge claims that it has “been unfairly assessed, unequally assessed, assessed at a valuation greater than the real or actual value of the property,” according to court documents.

Property taxes on pipelines are primarily assessed based on the cost of the system and the income it produces; some “market” values are also weighed. Enbridge sued in 2012, claiming the revenue department had changed the methodology by changing the weightings given to those three factors.

The Revenue Department has denied that it’s changed the assessment methodology.

At least two other pipeline companies have sued the Revenue Department in recent years, also claiming they were unfairly assessed.

Enbridge is currently seeking state permission to build a new pipeline to replace its aging and corroding current Line 3. Regulators are expected to make a decision next month on the controversial, $2.6 billion pipeline.

The company says that a new Line 3 would help cushion the blow of county tax refunds, creating about $20 million in new property taxes annually.