With deductibles and premiums continuing to rise, employers predict that a chunk of workers will opt to go without health insurance next year when the government drops Affordable Care Act penalties for people who don’t buy coverage.

Nine percent of small employers and 24 percent of large firms say they expect fewer employees and dependents to participate in their health plans as a result of the change, according to an annual survey on employer insurance trends by the California-based Kaiser Family Foundation.

The report finds that annual family premiums for employer-sponsored health insurance rose 5 percent to $19,616 this year. General annual deductibles for workers, meanwhile, have increased eight times as fast as wages since 2008.

“As long as out-of-pocket costs for deductibles, drugs, surprise bills and more continue to outpace wage growth, people will be frustrated by their medical bills and see health costs as huge pocketbook and political issues,” said Drew Altman, the president of the Kaiser Family Foundation, in a statement.

The annual survey draws on responses from more than 4,000 employers with three or more workers. It dates back to 1999, when the total premium for family coverage — including contributions from employers and workers was less than one-third of the current rate at $5,791.

While the cumulative growth in inflation and worker wages has been 51 percent and 68 percent since 1999, total family premiums have grown by 239 percent during the time period, according to the survey

In 2018, the growth rate in health insurance premiums continues to be relatively modest, researchers said. The growth rate has slowed due in part to the growth in deductibles, a sum that workers must pay out-of-pocket for health care services before full coverage generally kicks in.

The average deductible among all covered workers this year is $1,350, an increase of more than $100 from last year and more than 50 percent higher than the average deductible of $883 in 2013.

“Deductibles of at least $2,000 or more are increasingly common in employer plans, which means the bills can pile up quickly for workers who require significant medical care,” said Gary Claxton, a vice president with Kaiser Family Foundation, in a statement.

In late 2017, President Donald Trump signed into law a tax bill that effectively eliminates next year an Affordable Care Act (ACA) provision generally known as the “individual mandate,” which requires most people in the country to obtain health insurance or pay a tax penalty. As a result of the change, five percent of small firms and 10 percent of large firms said they expect to change benefit options for at least some employees, the Kaiser survey found.

Among large firms offering health benefits, 21 percent said they collected some information from workers’ mobile apps or wearable devices such as FitBit as part of employee wellness programs, up from 14 percent last year.

Most large employers let workers complete a health risk assessment, the survey found, and 38 percent provide incentives for employees to participate in wellness programs.

Employer plans are the single largest source of health insurance in the United States with about 152 million people covered, the foundation says. The share of employers offering health benefits this year is 57 percent, according to the report, which is a comparable rate to recent years.