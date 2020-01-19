A popular Mexican eatery in St. Paul was robbed during Friday night’s snowstorm.

The robbery at El Burrito Mercado at 175 Cesar Chavez St. “traumatized both our staff and customers,” the restaurant said in a Facebook post.

According to media reports, two masked people with guns took money from the store’s cash registers and wallets and cellphones from diners.

The restaurant delayed opening Saturday to give employees time to be with their families. Police are investigating.

“We are heartbroken for our staff and customers that were victimized by these cowards,” the restaurant said on Facebook. “We hope justice is served.”