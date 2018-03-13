Dining at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is looking to get even better. And even more local, with the impending addition of a top-performing diner, a modern-day Juicy Lucy specialist and a popular Northeast Minneapolis distillery.

More than 25 new eating-and-drinking options will appear over the next 20 months, as the airport overhauls food courts in each of Terminal 1’s concourses.

The Blue Door Pub, which specializes in the Minnesota-born cheese-stuffed burger known as the Juicy Lucy (or "Blucy" in Blue Door-speak) is coming to Concourse C in August, and fast-casual Peoples Organic will open on Concourse F in October; a second Peoples will appear in the terminal’s Airport Mall in December 2019.

The fun and funky Hi-Lo Diner -- the original, on E. Lake St. in Minneapolis, is housed in a New Jersey-built classic 1950s stainless steel diner -- will open in March 2019 on Concourse F. And PinKu Japanese Street Food (get a taste of its delicious, quick-service fare -- love that spicy tuna on crispy rice -- at its northeast Minneapolis location) will open in August 2019 in the Airport Mall.

Tattersall Distillery will serve cocktails and small plates on Concourse A by July 2019.

The Blue Plate Restaurant Co. (Highland Grill, the Freehouse, Edina Grill) is opening Bottle Rocket on Concourse C in November 2019 in a space currently occupied by Dairy Queen. The company closed its original version, in St. Paul’s Mac-Groveland neighborhood, last December.

Branches of Minnesota-based Buffalo Wild Wings will also appear on Concourse C in November 2019. Another Minnesotan, LeeAnn Chin, is coming to the Airport Mall in August 2019. In addition, Minneapolis-based Caribou Coffee is adding to its airport roster with a Concourse F location, opening this May.

The Cook & the Ox steakhouse will debut in August 2019 in the terminal’s Airport Mall, Mexican-centric Zona Cocina is set for Concourse C in November 2019, and casual City Point Bar will materialize on Concourse B in July.

A number of familiar national fast-food chains will also appear, including Auntie Annie’s (August 2019), Chick-Fil-A (two locations, one in October, the other in March 2019), Panda Express (October, followed by December 2019), Bruegger’s Bagels (December 2019), Joe & the Juice (fresh-squeezed juices, toasted sandwiches, coming in June 2019), Greek Kitchen (December 2019), Wendy’s (October), Firehouse Subs (August 2019), Moe’s Southwest Grill (August 2019) and yet another Starbucks (December).

Finally, after departing several years ago, Chili’s will return to the airport, in January 2019.