Emmett O. Swanson, a Minneapolis native, first entered competitive shooting (rifle and pistol) in 1923 while a student at the University of Minnesota.

Three years later, he was a national champion after winning the National ROTC Gallery championship.

Swanson, who practiced dentistry, competed as a rifle shooter at both the 1948 and 1952 Olympics. He also served as captain of the 1960 U.S. Olympic team.

He had a long career, winning the 1930 World Championship in kneeling free rifle with a world record. He competed at the 1949 and 1952 World Championships, and was the US team leader in 1949. Swanson starred for the US at the 1955 Pan American Games, winning six medals, with three golds and three bronzes, all the golds in team events.

EMMETT SWANSON

Class: 1959.

Sport: Shooting.

Teams: Two U.S. Olympic teams.