Kim Burrell will not be singing on “Ellen,” after all.

Here’s Ellen DeGeneres‘ tweet confirming the de-booking:

For those asking, Kim Burrell will not be appearing on my show. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 3, 2017

Burrell was slated to perform alongside Pharrell Williams this week on “Ellen” — that is, until a recent video surfaced of the gospel singer calling homosexuals “perverted in spirit.” Her sermon of sorts was taped at the Love & Liberty Fellowship church in Houston.

Also Read: Richard Hammond Whipped, Creamed for Saying Ice Cream Is Gay

Later, Burrell used Facebook Live to clear up her remarks a bit. Or at least she tried.

“I love you and God loves you but God hates the sin in you and me,” Burrell said, per the BBC. “I never said all gays were going to hell. I never said ‘LGBT’… I said ‘Sin.'”

She did not apologize, however.

Also Read: 'Fixer Upper' Hosts' Pastor Refutes BuzzFeed Report Church Is Anti-Gay: 'Absolutely Not'

“To every person who is dealing with the homosexual spirit, that has it, I love you and God loves you but God hates the sin in you and me,” Burrell went on. “Anything that is against the nature of God.”

“I make no excuses or apologies,” she concluded. “My love is as pure as it comes.”

The singer had accused her “enemies” of posting just a convenient portion of her original speech.