A 21-year-old is in critical condition after he was shot in the chest at a Ham Lake gas station Wednesday night, authorities said.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the Superamerica store on Hwy. 65 and Constance Boulevard at 7:20 p.m. on a report that the Elk River man was shot. Authorities said they do not know the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Originally, authorities were told the shooting was in response to a road rage incident.

“As the investigation unfolded, it became apparent that the road rage story had been fabricated,” the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities spoke with the other passengers in the victim’s car. A search warrant will be obtained to process the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.