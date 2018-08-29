WEEK 1

Thursday, Aug. 30 • Cretin-Derham Hall at Totino-Grace, 7 p.m.

The battle for supremacy among the two private schools in Class 6A. Totino-Grace eked out a late victory when the two teams met last year. Cretin-Derham Hall is hoping to kick off a run to the Prep Bowl with a significant early-season victory.

WEEK 2

Friday, Sept. 7 • Eden Prairie at Lakeville North, 7 p.m.

No Jon Gruden in the stands this time but two heavyweight teams offer plenty of intrigue. The host Panthers are one of a few teams that can match Eden Prairie’s size in the trenches.

WEEK 3

Friday, Sept. 14 • Chanhassen at Chaska, 7 p.m.

A burgeoning rivalry between next-door neighbors, made all the more spicy by both being expected to be among the top teams in Class 5A.

WEEK 4

Friday, Sept. 21 • St. Croix Lutheran at Fridley, 6 p.m.

Each program reached the past two state tournaments, Fridley in Class 4A, the Crusaders in 3A. Both see this game as a gauge of their prospects for another deep postseason run.

WEEK 5

Friday, Sept. 28 • Farmington vs. Eagan, 7:30 p.m.

The first high school game to be held at the 6,000-seat TCO Stadium on the grounds of the Vikings’ posh new digs in Eagan.

WEEK 6

Friday. Oct. 5 • Benilde-St. Margaret’s at Holy Angels, 7 p.m.

The past two Class 4A Prep Bowl champions collide. They played to a 20-19 Red Knights’ victory last season and the growing rivalry should offer more great moments.

WEEK 7

Friday, Oct. 12 • Eden Prairie at Minnetonka, 7 p.m.

The top two teams in our preseason metro rankings. A rematch of the 2017 Class 6A championship game. Eden Prairie’s Cole Kramer vs. Minnetonka’s Aaron Syverson in a matchup of top QBs. Has the makings of the regular season game of the year.

WEEK 8

Wednesday, Oct. 17 • Marshall at Jordan, 7 p.m.

Marshall reached the state tournament last season in Class 4A, Jordan in 3A. They closed the regular season with a wild 76-34 Marshall victory. Graduation claimed some playmakers but this game still means a lot.