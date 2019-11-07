Minnesota United’s Jan Gregus, Robin Lod, Kevin Molino, Romain Metanire, Michael Boxall, Chase Gasper, Mason Toye and Hassani Dotson have been called by their national teams for international play during the upcoming FIFA break.

Gasper, a valued left-footed left back, was called last week for his first time by the U.S. men’s national team to a pre-camp preparing for its remaining CONCACAF Nations League games against Canada on Nov. 15 and Cuba on Nov. 19.

Toye and Dotson join the U.S. Under-23 team for a third camp, this time in Spain for games against Brazil next Thursday and either Argentina or Chile on Nov. 17 as it prepares for Tokyo Olympic Games qualifying in March.

Lod and Gregus will play in Euro 2020 qualifiers. Lod will play for Finland against Liechtenstein on Nov. 15 and then at Greece Nov. 18. Gregus will play for Slovakia at Croatia on Nov. 16 and then at home against Azerbaijan on Nov. 19.

Molino plays for his Trinidad and Tobago team in CONCACAF Nations League against Anguilla on Monday and against Ecuador next Thursday.

Metanire plays for Madagascar in Africa Cup of National qualifying against Ethiopia on Nov. 16 and at Niger on Nov. 19. Boxall plays for his New Zealand national team in 2019 for the first time in friendlies at Ireland next Thursday and at Lithuania on Nov. 17.