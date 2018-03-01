– Robbie Grossman drew another walk on Thursday, leading to a run in the fifth inning of a game against the Cardinals that ended in a 3-3 tie.

That's what Grossman does. He's tied for the team lead with four walks this spring training and was second on the team last season with 67 walks in just 119 games.

He led the Twins in another category well, appearing in 63 games as the designated hitter. But the signing of Logan Morrison on Wednesday will take away those opportunities. If he makes the team, Grossman will have a different role.

"I sat down and talked to [manager Paul Molitor] the other day," Grossman said. "I know that if I'm going to make this team I'm going to make it as an outfielder. I've got to earn an outfield job."

In 2016, Grossman posted a minus-21 defensive runs saved over 75 games played in the field. Last year it was minus-3 over 53 games. He's been taking extra defensive drills in camp, knowing what's in store for him.

After drawing his walk, Grossman was replaced by pinch runner Chris Paul, who scored on Ehire Adrianza's two-run homer that gave the Twins a 3-2 lead. But the Cardinals tied the game in the eighth on an RBI double by Jose Martinez.

Adrianza, trying to land a spot on the roster as a utility player, finished 2-for-3 and is batting. 333 in spring training games.

Lefthander Adalberto Mejia started for the Twins, retiring the side in order in the first and third innings but giving up two runs in the second on a long home run by Marcel Ozuna and an RBI single by Oscar Mercado.