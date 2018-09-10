Star Tribune editorial cartoonist Steve Sack is on medical leave. To see a collection of his work, click here.
To see some other syndicated cartoons we’ve published, click here.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Letters
Readers Write: National anthem protests, Colin Kaepernick and charity, Line 3 pipeline replacement
Thank you/no thank you, Ron Yary.
Editorial
Labor, management need to avoid an Iron Range strike
It would hurt the mining industry just as it ramps up, thanks to tariffs.
Opinion
Editorial cartoon: Tom Toles on protesting
Star Tribune editorial cartoonist Steve Sack is on medical leave. To see a collection of his work, click here. To see some other syndicated…
Beverly Koopman
An interaction interrupted: More than rudeness, a show of power
The following anecdote might seem like a small thing, but it demonstrates a pervasive cultural flaw — white-male entitlement — hidden in plain sight.
Patricia Rasmussen
Counterpoint: Farmington High band, accused of playing politics, was squelched
We should be political. That goes for students, too.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.