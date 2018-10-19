Star Tribune editorial cartoonist Steve Sack is on medical leave. To see a collection of his work, click here.
Editorial
Send Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith back to the Senate. They'll do the nation's teamwork.
They're among the Star Tribune Editorial Board's first recommendations this election season. Here's how and why we endorse.
Editorial
"Nikki Haley for president" has a nice ring to it
She says it won't be in 2020, but we wouldn't mind a change of heart.
Letters
Readers Write: Housing costs, Jamal Khashoggi, undetected heart defects, Minnesota Court of Appeals, President Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels, Minnesota-Iowa football rivalry
The limits of the market to hold down housing costs.
CARL LARSEN
Wedding videographers: State shouldn't decide what stories we must tell
Ruling could force us to tell stories and celebrate messages that contradict our beliefs.
Editorial
Blocking VA documents release protects 'shadow rulers' — not vets
VA Secretary Wilkie should instead be working to build trust in the agency.
