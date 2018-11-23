Star Tribune editorial cartoonist Steve Sack is on medical leave. To see a collection of his work, click here.
To see some other syndicated cartoons we’ve published, click here.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Opinion
GEORGE F. WILL
Of mixed metaphors, emotional-support squirrels and so much more
Sifting through the news, we find so many oddities to be, well, thankful for. (You can shoot from the hip with a sledgehammer?)
Letters
Steve Sack
Sack cartoon: Trump and MBS
Editorial cartoonist Steve Sack is on medical leave but is providing occasional cartoons.
BRYAN DOWD
The holiday season: A time for less acrimony and more peace? No, and maybe
Too many people benefit from political conflict, so a letup in that area is a vain hope. But there are ways to find a bit more tranquility.
Editorial
Thanksgiving 2018: Remaining mindful while giving thanks
Let the celebration begin, but don't forget those in need.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.