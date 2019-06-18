More from Star Tribune
Letters
Readers Write: Drug prices, ex-felons, college tuition, Kellyanne Conway
Insulin prices foreshadow prices for all medicine.
Editorial
Minnesota's kids are doing well — with exceptions
Well-respected annual study continues to reveal racial, ethnic disparities.
Jonathan Weinhagen
Census citizenship question will hurt Minnesota businesses
Companies use census data to decide where to build and how to staff. Distorted data will make that nearly impossible.
David Brooks
In bouncing Parkland student, is Harvard impervious to redemption?
Kyle Kashuv sincerely apologized for past racist remarks, but his admission was revoked.