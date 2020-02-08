More from Star Tribune
Readers Write: Presidential elections, impeachment, Presidential Medal of Freedom
Presidential firsts can't happen ... until they do.
John Rash
Middle ground recedes in politics, media and even relationships
Rash Report: New Pew Research Center polls show a nation riven with divisions.
Deborah Clemmensen
Oscar nominee 'Marriage Story': Divorce doesn't have to be this way
The film, starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, is a powerful Oscar contender. But divorce shouldn't feel like a war.
Editorial
Editorial: Get to 'yes' swiftly on Minnesota insulin bill
Assistance would save lives, and compromises are critical to quickly make it a reality.