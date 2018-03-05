More from Star Tribune
David Berry
Counterpoint: Minnesota legislator's wage comparison shortchanges the public sector
It didn't compare apples to apples. And it misread the purposes and dynamics of pay ladders.
Editorial
U.S. parks and monuments need basic maintenance
Sites in Minnesota are among many nationally that look haggard.
Megan McArdle
Public shaming of NRA members isn't good for business or the country
It's just another way to sort ourselves, estranged but still with a nation to run jointly.
Letters
Readers Write: Air travel, the murky medical system, tariffs, women-only workspaces, representation
Children are collateral of the airlines' bean-counters.
