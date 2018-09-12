Star Tribune editorial cartoonist Steve Sack is on medical leave. To see a collection of his work, click here.
To see some other syndicated cartoons we’ve published, click here.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Opinion
Editorial cartoon: Michael Ramirez on the Kavanaugh nomination
Star Tribune editorial cartoonist Steve Sack is on medical leave. To see a collection of his work, click here. To see some other syndicated…
Editorial
Revamping culture that protected Les Moonves will take time
Too many women, for too long, didn't feel like they would be heard.
Melissa Hortman
Editorial counterpoint: Here's why legislative pay increase is at issue
The record is clear: Minnesota House Republicans put themselves ahead of Minnesota families.
Letters
Readers Write: Homeless encampment and humanity, mining and methodology, three takes on activism
Communities in solidarity.
Editorial
Hennepin County takes innovative approach to helping at-risk kids
Overhaul of Child Protection Services system is showing positive results.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.