To see a collection of work by Star Tribune editorial cartoonist Steve Sack, click here.
To see some other syndicated cartoons we’ve published, click here.
More From Opinion
Opinion
Editorial cartoon: Dana Summers on the Ukraine phone call
David Leonhardt
Specific questions for specific Republicans
To the senators who've been laying off President Trump: The time has come to live up to your words and experiences.
Keith E. Whittington
Is impeachment the best way to handle Trump, even if he committed impeachable offenses?
Even if Trump committed impeachable offenses, other steps could rein him in.
Jeff Flake
Fellow Republicans, there's still time to save your souls
Impeachment is warranted, though not required or necessarily wise. Courage, however, is required, even if it means you lose your job.
Robert Moilanen
Mega-donor political cash swamps state elections
But if Minnesota updated its public finance options, residents tied to any party could influence campaigns and candidates in the state.