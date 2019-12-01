To see a collection of work by Star Tribune editorial cartoonist Steve Sack, click here.
Ross Douthat
The (conservative) case for Bernie Sanders
He's extreme, but in something of an old-fashioned, class (not culture) warrior way.
Editorial
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration should be fact-based
Trump should make amends for leadership pick, put a scientist in charge.
Opinion
Editorial cartoon: Dana Summers on the Democratic field
Letters
Readers Write: Praise, criticism for Twin Metals editorial, plus an alternative
Plus: EPA policy on water, and hunting genetically enhanced animals.
Kelly Osborne
Editorial counterpoint from Twin Metals: Let the mine permit process work
Why not let Minnesotans learn whether the project stands up to scrutiny?