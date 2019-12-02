More from Star Tribune
Ross Douthat
The (conservative) case for Bernie Sanders
He's extreme, but in something of an old-fashioned, class (not culture) warrior way.
Letters
Readers Write: DHS mismanagement, lunch-shaming, elites in politics, Trump's tax cut
Remember those affected by DHS mismanagement.
Opinion Exchange
Catcalling allegedly led to murder in Chicago
Prosecutors say college honor student was verbally harassed before attack.
Editorial
Internal tensions threaten NATO
Confrontations between countries in the alliance erode the unity essential to the pact's success.
David Foster
Two decades after the Battle in Seattle, anti-globalist populism has swept the globe, as predicted
Twenty years later, my forecast was spot-on, but I didn't see right-wing populism and Donald Trump seizing the advantage.