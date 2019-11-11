More from Star Tribune
Editorial
Don't weaken flavored vape ban, Mr. President
Backtracking would hurt kids. There's no need to bow to special interests.
Editorial
Upheaval in Bolivia
Unquelled unrest claims its latest head of state, President Evo Morales.
Letters
Readers Write: Tales from the light rail, Veterans Day, limits of government, the opera
The real issue on light rail is crime, not homelessness.
John Marty
Editorial counterpoint: Actually, single-payer Medicare for All IS the only answer
The Affordable Care Act may have covered more people, but it won't give us health care for everyone.