Edina police are looking for a man suspected of touching a boy inappropriately in a bathroom stall at the Edina municipal swimming pool.

The reported incident at the Aquatic Center near Hwy. 62 and Valley View Road occurred about 1:10 p.m. on July 17, police said Tuesday.

The man followed the boy into the stall and “touched him inappropriately,” a police statement read. Police did not offer further details about the allegation.

Police described the suspect as a white man under 45 years old and wearing a gray T-shirt, blue shorts and blue gym shoes.

Security has been increased since the incident was reported.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact police at (952) 826-1600. Tips also can be e-mailed to police@edinamn.gov.